Tesla Set to Join S&P 500 & 100; Apartment Income REIT to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100 and S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 21:

As previously announced on November 16, Tesla Inc. (NASD:TSLA) will be added to the S&P 500. Tesla will replace Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:NYSE:AIV). Tesla will also be added to the S&P 100, replacing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:OXY). Occidental Petroleum will remain in the S&P 500. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will replace Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASD:DNKN) in the S&P MidCap 400. Apartment Investment and Management is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a transaction expected to be completed post close on Monday, December 14. Post spin-off, Apartment Investment and Management will no longer be representative of the S&P Composite 1500 indices market cap ranges. Inspire Brands Inc. is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group in a tender offer expected to expire on or about Tuesday, December 15.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Addition Tesla TSLA Consumer Discretionary Dec. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Deletion Apartment Investment & Mgt AIV Real Estate Dec. 21, 2020 S&P 100 Addition Tesla TSLA Consumer Discretionary Dec. 21, 2020 S&P 100 Deletion Occidental Petroleum OXY Energy Dec. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Apartment Income REIT AIRC Real Estate Dec. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Dunkin' Brands Group DNKN Consumer Discretionary

