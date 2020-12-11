Tesla Set to Join S&P 500 & 100; Apartment Income REIT to Join S&P MidCap 400

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100 and S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 21:
As previously announced on November 16, Tesla Inc. (NASD:TSLA) will be added to the S&P 500. Tesla will replace Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:NYSE:AIV). Tesla will also be added to the S&P 100, replacing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:OXY). Occidental Petroleum will remain in the S&P 500. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will replace Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASD:DNKN) in the S&P MidCap 400. Apartment Investment and Management is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a transaction expected to be completed post close on Monday, December 14. Post spin-off, Apartment Investment and Management will no longer be representative of the S&P Composite 1500 indices market cap ranges. Inspire Brands Inc. is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group in a tender offer expected to expire on or about Tuesday, December 15.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NAS:DNKN. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:DNKN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:DNKN
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:DNKN
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec. 21, 2020
S&P 500
Addition
Tesla
TSLA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec. 21, 2020
S&P 500
Deletion
Apartment Investment & Mgt
AIV
Real Estate
Dec. 21, 2020
S&P 100
Addition
Tesla
TSLA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec. 21, 2020
S&P 100
Deletion
Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Energy
Dec. 21, 2020
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Apartment Income REIT
AIRC
Real Estate
Dec. 21, 2020
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Dunkin' Brands Group
DNKN
Consumer Discretionary
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tesla-set-to-join-sp-500--100-apartment-income-reit-to-join-sp-midcap-400-301191493.html
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices