ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today granted stock options totaling 120,000 shares to three employees for exemplary work. All options have five-year terms, an exercise price of $1.70 and will vest in 3 equal tranches over a 3-year period.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-grants-stock-options-to-three-employees-301191349.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.