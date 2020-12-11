  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Byrna Technologies Grants Stock Options to Three Employees

December 11, 2020 | About: OTCPK:BYRN -3.05% XCNQ:BYRN -2.38% OTCPK:BYRN -3.05%

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today granted stock options totaling 120,000 shares to three employees for exemplary work. All options have five-year terms, an exercise price of $1.70 and will vest in 3 equal tranches over a 3-year period.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-grants-stock-options-to-three-employees-301191349.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)