Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Victor Christopherson Sold $633,166 of Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It offers tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installation accessories. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.790000 with a P/E ratio of 54.73 and P/S ratio of 4.26. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.40% over the past five years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of FND stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $89.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas V Taylor sold 100,000 shares of FND stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has increased by 7.17% since.

