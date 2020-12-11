  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Victor Christopherson Sold $633,166 of Shares

December 11, 2020 | About: FND -0.65%

EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Victor Christopherson (insider trades) sold 7,043 shares of FND on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $89.9 a share. The total sale was $633,166.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It offers tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installation accessories. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.790000 with a P/E ratio of 54.73 and P/S ratio of 4.26. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.40% over the past five years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of FND stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $89.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.
  • CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas V Taylor sold 100,000 shares of FND stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has increased by 7.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FND, click here

.

