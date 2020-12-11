  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stamps.com Inc (STMP) Chairman & CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride Sold $541,772 of Shares

December 11, 2020 | About: STMP -3.16%

Chairman & CEO of Stamps.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Thomas Mcbride (insider trades) sold 2,637 shares of STMP on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $205.45 a share. The total sale was $541,772.

Stamps.com Inc provides internet-based postage solutions. Its customers use the Company's service to mail and ship a variety of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range United States Postal Service mail classes. Stamps.com Inc has a market cap of $3.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $196.610000 with a P/E ratio of 24.36 and P/S ratio of 5.14. Stamps.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stamps.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Stamps.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of STMP stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $205.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.3% since.
  • CEO of subsidiary ShipStation James Nathan Jones sold 31,570 shares of STMP stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $180.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Marketing Officer Sebastian Buerba sold 2,346 shares of STMP stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $197.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.32% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Sebastian Buerba sold 165 shares of STMP stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $196.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.
  • Chief Sales Officer Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of STMP stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $187.78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STMP, click here

.

