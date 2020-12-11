Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) CFO Neil A Klompas Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Zymeworks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Neil A Klompas (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ZYME on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $53.25 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.
Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. Zymeworks Inc has a market cap of $2.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.590000 with and P/S ratio of 101.54.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of ZYME stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $56.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.14% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Medical Officer Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of ZYME stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $55.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.4% since.
- Chief Medical Officer Diana Hausman sold 18,968 shares of ZYME stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $55.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.52% since.
For the complete insider trading history of ZYME, click here.