Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) CFO Neil A Klompas Sold $1.3 million of Shares

December 11, 2020 | About: ZYME -1.7%

CFO of Zymeworks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Neil A Klompas (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ZYME on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $53.25 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. Zymeworks Inc has a market cap of $2.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.590000 with and P/S ratio of 101.54. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Zymeworks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of ZYME stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $56.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.14% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Neil A Klompas sold 25,000 shares of ZYME stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $53.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of ZYME stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $55.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.4% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Diana Hausman sold 18,968 shares of ZYME stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $55.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.52% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZYME, click here

.

