Replimune Group Inc (REPL) COO Colin Love Sold $1.3 million of Shares

COO of Replimune Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin Love (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of REPL on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $43.75 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Replimune Group Inc has a market cap of $1.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.110000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Replimune Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Philip Astley-sparke sold 50,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $43.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jason P Rhodes sold 217,362 shares of REPL stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $45.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.12% since.

Director Joseph P Slattery sold 5,200 shares of REPL stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.

Director Kapil Dhingra sold 40,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $45.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.38% since.

COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of REPL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $44.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.01% since.

