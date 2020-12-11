  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

December 11, 2020 | About: NAS:NDAQ +0.54%

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 100 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGESYMBOLCOMPANY NAME
NasdaqABUSArbutus Biopharma Corporation
NasdaqADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc
NasdaqAKUSAkouos, Inc.
NasdaqALTAltimmune, Inc.
NasdaqALVRAlloVir, Inc.
NasdaqALXOALX Oncology Holdings Inc.
NasdaqAMTIApplied Molecular Transport Inc.
NasdaqANNXAnnexon, Inc.
NasdaqAPLTApplied Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqAPREAprea Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqARCTArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
NasdaqARQTArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqAVDLAvadel Pharmaceuticals plc
NasdaqAZNAstraZeneca PLC
NasdaqBDTXBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqBEAMBeam Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqBNTXBioNTech SE
NasdaqCABACabaletta Bio, Inc.
NasdaqCALACalithera Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqCDXSCodexis, Inc.
NasdaqCLVSClovis Oncology, Inc.
NasdaqCNCEConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqCNSTConstellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqCRNXCrinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqCRTXCortexyme, Inc.
NasdaqFMTXForma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
NasdaqFPRXFive Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqFREQFrequency Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqFULCFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqFUSNFusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqGBIOGeneration Bio Co.
NasdaqGMDAGamida Cell Ltd.
NasdaqHARPHarpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqIDYAIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqIGMSIGM Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqIMABI-MAB
NasdaqIMUXImmunic, Inc.
NasdaqIMVTImmunovant, Inc.
NasdaqINZYInozyme Pharma, Inc.
NasdaqISEEIVERIC bio, Inc.
NasdaqITOSiTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqJNCEJounce Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqKALAKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqKALVKalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqKDMNKadmon Holdings, Inc.
NasdaqKDNYChinook Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqKLDOKaleido Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqKMDAKamada Ltd.
NasdaqKNSAKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
NasdaqKROSKeros Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqKRYSKrystal Biotech, Inc.
NasdaqKZRKezar Life Sciences, Inc.
NasdaqLEGNLegend Biotech Corporation
NasdaqLRMRLarimar Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqMDGLMadrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqMNOVMediciNova, Inc.
NasdaqMRNSMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqMRSNMersana Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqNKNantKwest, Inc.
NasdaqNKTXNkarta, Inc.
NasdaqNLTXNeoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqNRIXNurix Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqNVAXNovavax, Inc.
NasdaqNXTCNextCure, Inc.
NasdaqOCULOcular Therapeutix, Inc.
NasdaqODTOdonate Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqORICOric Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqOVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqPAHCPhibro Animal Health Corporation
NasdaqPANDPandion Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqPASGPassage Bio, Inc.
NasdaqPCVXVaxcyte, Inc.
NasdaqPLRXPliant Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqPRTKParatek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqPRVBProvention Bio, Inc.
NasdaqPSTXPoseida Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqRAPTRAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqRDHLRedhill Biopharma Ltd.
NasdaqREPLReplimune Group, Inc.
NasdaqRLAYRelay Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqRLMDRelmada Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqRNAAvidity Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqRPRXRoyalty Pharma plc
NasdaqRPTXRepare Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqRVMDRevolution Medicines, Inc.
NasdaqSELBSelecta Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqSMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqSNDXSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqSPROSpero Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqSTROSutro Biopharma, Inc.
NasdaqSURFSurface Oncology, Inc.
NasdaqSWTXSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqTCRRTCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqVIEViela Bio, Inc.
NasdaqVIRVir Biotechnology, Inc.
NasdaqVSTMVerastem, Inc.
NasdaqVYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqXENEXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqZIOPZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
NasdaqZNTLZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 16 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGESYMBOLCOMPANY NAME
NasdaqADMAADMA Biologics Inc
NasdaqAMRSAmyris, Inc.
NasdaqAXNXAxonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
NasdaqCERSCerus Corporation
NasdaqCRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
NasdaqEOLSEvolus, Inc.
NasdaqEYPTEyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqGLYCGlycoMimetics, Inc.
NasdaqGRTSGritstone Oncology, Inc.
NasdaqLXRXLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqNVCRNovoCure Limited
NasdaqOPTNOptiNose, Inc.
NasdaqPRQRProQR Therapeutics N.V.
NasdaqQTRXQuanterix Corporation
NasdaqSLDBSolid Biosciences Inc.
NasdaqTECHBio-Techne Corp

About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact
Emily Pan
(646) 637-3964
[email protected]

Issuer & Investor Contact
Index Client Services
[email protected]

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

- NDAQG-


f410d27c-dc3c-46f0-9553-fddb1a266840

