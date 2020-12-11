  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLCT, SNSS, WTRE, and STPK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

December 11, 2020 | About: NAS:CLCT +0.13% NAS:WTRE +0% NAS:SNSS +1.13% NYSE:STPK +2.44%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $75.25 in cash for each share of CLCT common stock that they hold. If you own CLCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/clct/

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viracta"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SNSS and Viracta will combine, with existing SNSS shareholders owning only 14% of the new entity. If you own SNSS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/snss/

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd. ("ACGL"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WTRE shareholders will be entitled to receive $31.10 in cash for each share of WTRE common stock that they hold. If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wtre/

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) in connection with STPK's merger with privately-held Stem Inc. ("Stem"). Under the terms of the agreement, STPK will acquire Stem through a reverse merger that will result in Stem becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own STPK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/stpk/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-clct-snss-wtre-and-stpk-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301191515.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


