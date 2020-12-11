SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Forum Merger III Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forum Merger III Corporation ("FIII" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FIII) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Electric Last Mile, Inc. ("ELMI"), a privately-held electric vehicle company focused on creating efficient and reliable last mile solutions. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FIII will acquire ELMI through a reverse merger that will result in ELMI becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $1.4 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether FIII's board acted in the best interest of FIII's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of ELMI, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to FIII's public stockholders.

