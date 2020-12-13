Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Dec. 11

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Mondelez International Inc. Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares

Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares on Dec. 8 at the average price of $58.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

Mondelez International Inc. is an American international confectionary, food and beverage company. The company is also a component of the NASDAQ-100 and the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, and as of Dec. 11 it traded at $57.40.

On Dec. 2, Mondelez International Inc. announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.315 per Class A common stock. The dividend will be payable on Jan. 14, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31.

Crown Castle International Corp. Director J. Landis Martin bought 2,100 shares

Director J. Landis Martin bought 2,100 shares on Dec. 9 at the average price of $157.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

Crown Castle International Corp. is an American wireless communication services company. The company is the United States' largest provider of shared communications infrastructure with more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, and as of Dec. 11 it traded at $157.68.

On Dec. 1, Crown Castle International Corp. announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Kevin A. Stephens as a director, effective immediately. Stephens is an independent director pursuant to New York Stock Exchange standards.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Director Robert S. Singer bought 6,500 shares

Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares on Dec. 8 at the average price of $30.30. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is an American beverage conglomerate. Its East-coast division sells coffee, beverages and Keurig brewers. As of July 2018, the company also sells sodas, juices and other soft drinks from its Dr. Pepper Snapple division in Texas. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, and as of Dec. 11 it traded at $30.36.

On Nov. 19, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. announced the completion of its previously announced registered public secondary offering of 60 million shares of the company's outstanding common stock. The gross proceeds to the selling stockholders totaled approximately $1.7 billion.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares

Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares on Dec. 8 at the average price of $49. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is an American international airline holding company that owns and operates United Airlines Inc. The company is a component of both the DJTA and the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, and as of Dec. 11 it traded at $48.36.

On Dec. 10, United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced that the company pledges to become 100% green by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2050. The company was the first U.S. airline to commit to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2050 in 2018. Furthermore, the company will commit to a multimillion-dollar investment in atmospheric carbon capture technology in addition to the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

