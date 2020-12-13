  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. KgaA: Borussia Dortmund Have Parted Company With Lucien Favre - Edin TerziÄ‡ Takes Over as New Head Coach

December 13, 2020 | About: XTER:BVB -2.77%

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2020 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Lucien Favre with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coach Manfred Stefes.

Edin Terzić becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect and will cooperate with Sebastian Geppert and former BVB player Otto Addo as new assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until the end of the season 2020/2021 for the time being.

Dortmund, December 13th, 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620673/Borussia-Dortmund-Gmbh-Co-KgaA-Borussia-Dortmund-Have-Parted-Company-With-Lucien-Favre--Edin-Terzi-Takes-Over-as-New-Head-Coach

