Pink Casino being launched in Canada

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas continues to expand and is launching the Pink Casino brand in Canada to be able to offer world-class entertainment and a safe gaming experience. This entry into North America is the first launch of the brand outside of the UK

LeoVegas today already has several brands in Canada, and Pink Casino will benefit from the experiences and local knowledge built up to date. This expansion has been made possible by the successful migration of the UK brands to LeoVegas' proprietary technical platform that was conducted this past spring. The launch is part of LeoVegas' strategy to use existing brands and resources to deliver profitable growth.

"It is super exciting to continue expanding in North America," comments Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO. "This is a superb way to use our strong brands and deliver profitable growth. I look forward to offering the Canadian market even more gaming fun and entertainment in the form of Pink Casino."

Canada and Pink Casino

Canada is today included in the Rest of World region, which accounted for 18% of total revenue during the third quarter of 2020. The Pink Casino brand embodies entertainment and is targeted at the female target group. To read more about LeoVegas' work on offering a safe and secure gaming environment, visit www.leosafeplay.com.

