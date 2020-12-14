  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Pink Casino being launched in Canada

December 14, 2020 | About: OSTO:LEO +0.55% FRA:3LV -0.25% STU:3LV -3.87%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas continues to expand and is launching the Pink Casino brand in Canada to be able to offer world-class entertainment and a safe gaming experience. This entry into North America is the first launch of the brand outside of the UK

LeoVegas today already has several brands in Canada, and Pink Casino will benefit from the experiences and local knowledge built up to date. This expansion has been made possible by the successful migration of the UK brands to LeoVegas' proprietary technical platform that was conducted this past spring. The launch is part of LeoVegas' strategy to use existing brands and resources to deliver profitable growth.

"It is super exciting to continue expanding in North America," comments Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO. "This is a superb way to use our strong brands and deliver profitable growth. I look forward to offering the Canadian market even more gaming fun and entertainment in the form of Pink Casino."

Canada and Pink Casino

Canada is today included in the Rest of World region, which accounted for 18% of total revenue during the third quarter of 2020. The Pink Casino brand embodies entertainment and is targeted at the female target group. To read more about LeoVegas' work on offering a safe and secure gaming environment, visit www.leosafeplay.com.

For further INFORMATION, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman
Group CEO
+46 (0) 8 410 367 66
[email protected]

Philip Doftvik
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20
[email protected]

About Leovegas Mobile Gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/pink-casino-being-launched-in-canada,c3253948

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pink-casino-being-launched-in-canada-301191819.html

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)