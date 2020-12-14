3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stock Picks

Value investors may be interested in the stocks listed below, as they have low price-sales ratios, good profitability and solid financial conditions. These three characteristics result in a high probability that these stocks could be value opportunities, in my opinion.

Molina Healthcare Inc

The first stock investors may be interested in is Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH), a Long Beach, California-based healthcare plans company.

The stock price traded at $200.18 per share at close on Dec. 11 for a price-sales ratio of 0.66, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.67.

Molina Healthcare has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 314.98% (versus the industry median of 61.04%) and a three-year earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) growth rate of 131.9% (versus the industry median of 24.55%).

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. The rating is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 4.97.

Following a 49.15% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a 52-week range of $102.85 to $224.

As of December, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend two strong buys, two buys, eight holds and one underperform rating. They have established an average target price of $231.08 per share.

BorgWarner Inc

The second stock investors could be interested in is BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA), an Auburn Hills, Michigan-based provider of several technical solutions for electric, hybrid and petrol vehicles worldwide.

The stock price traded at $36.52 per share at close on Dec. 11 for a price-sales ratio of 0.86, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.67.

BorgWarner has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10, which is driven by an operating margin of 9.97% (versus the industry median of 2.82%) and a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 23.99% (versus the industry median of 5.46%).

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. It is driven by an Altman Z-Score of 3.07.

Following a 17.26% decrease over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a 52-week range of $17 to $45.35.

As of December, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend two strong buys, six buys, 10 holds and three underperform ratings for this stock and have established an average target price of $45.11 per share.

Steel Dynamics Inc

The third stock to consider is Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD), a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based steel producer and metal recycler with operations in the U.S.

The stock price traded at $39.13 per share at close on Dec. 11 for a price-sales ratio of 0.89, which appeals more than the S&P 500 price-sales ratio of 2.67.

Steel Dynamics has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. It is driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 14.75% (versus the industry median of 4.43%).

The company has a positive GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 3.57.

As a result of a 15.19% increase that took place over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, while the 52-week range is $14.98 to $40.22.

As of December, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend three strong buys, six buys and four hold ratings for this stock and have established an average target price of $37.91 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

