X4 Pharmaceuticals Appoints Diego Cadavid, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced the appointment of Diego Cadavid, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Cadavid will be responsible for the strategy, direction and execution of the company's clinical development programs.



“We are very pleased to welcome Diego to our team,” said Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals. “We believe his strong clinical development expertise, in particular with the advancement of small molecules and biologics for the treatment of rare and immunological diseases, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our ongoing clinical programs, including our Phase 3 trial of mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome and our Phase 1b studies in Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and severe congenital neutropenia, as well as our preclinical pipeline.”

Dr. Cadavid added, “I am very excited to be joining X4 at this time. I believe the clinical profile demonstrated by mavorixafor to date to be compelling and that this promising small molecule drug candidate has great potential to treat a range of rare genetic immune diseases and cancers. I look forward to leveraging my clinical and scientific expertise to support the continued advancement of mavorixafor through the clinic, while progressing our preclinical programs into the clinic as well.”

Dr. Cadavid brings more than 22 years of experience in drug development and academic research to X4, having led multiple programs through all phases of clinical development, including small molecules and biologics for the treatment of rare and immunological diseases. Most recently, Dr. Cadavid served as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Fulcrum Therapeutics where he led the development of multiple small molecules for the treatment of genetically defined rare diseases, including sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia as well as muscular dystrophies. Prior to Fulcrum, Dr. Cadavid held several leadership positions at Biogen, including Senior Medical Director of the multiple sclerosis clinical development group. While at Biogen, he also worked as a consultant at the center for immunology and inflammatory diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Dr. Cadavid holds an M.D. in medicine and surgery from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia and is board-certified and a U.S. licensed clinical neurologist. He completed post-doctoral training in microbiology and immunology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas (UTHSCSA) and a clinical neurology residency at Georgetown University, and completed a fellowship in neuropathology at Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. Dr. Cadavid has published more than 100 peer review publications, review papers, and book chapters.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

