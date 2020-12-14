Loop Insights Expands Venue Bubble Platform To Launch First "Film Bubble" For Major Motion Picture, In Partnership With Draganfly "Safe Set" Solutions, Production Set For January 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its first “Film Bubble” for a major motion picture (“MMP1”) that is scheduled to commence filming in January 2021. The name of the film and the starring actors will remain confidential until the commencement of filming.



The launch of the Film Bubble for MMP1 is the result of a partnership agreement with Draganfly Inc (DFLY:CSE). Draganfly’s Safe Set Solutions for the global film and TV production industry is a ground-based technology that uses symptom pre-screening, elevated body temperature measurement, and social distancing digital display to help ensure that everybody on the set is safe.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “The addition of Dragonfly’s Safe Set Solutions to our Venue Bubble Platform creates an instant and powerful Film Bubble solution for an industry that has suffered catastrophic losses in 2020 and can’t afford to stay shut down for a minute longer. We are extremely proud to have jointly delivered a solution to the film industry that will allow them to safely get their crews, actors, and supporting infrastructure back to work and generating prosperity, the ripple effects of which reverberate around the world.”

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell stated, “Partnering with Loop Insights to combine our respective technologies into Loop’s Venue Bubble solution is a powerful and significant step to help all industries and most immediately Hollywood and the global film industry safely ramp up production. Film industry investors, insurance companies, unions, and guilds are all seeking this type of solution to keep workers safe and protect their investments.”

FILM AND TV STUDIOS SEEK FAST AND RELIABLE TESTING SOLUTIONS TO RESUME SAFE OPERATIONS AND MITIGATE BILLIONS IN LOSSES

Total earnings at the North American box office in 2019 amounted to $USD 11.32 billion according to Statista.com . In January 2020, the U.S. motion picture and sound recording industry employed over 456 thousand people, with several hundred thousand more in Canada, the U.K., and around the world.

As a result of production closures and cinema shutdowns related to COVID-19, the majority of the industry's revenues and jobs have been temporarily lost and are now at significant risk of long-term damage if the industry is unable to find solutions that can provide for the safe resumption of operations.

Specifically, the global entertainment industry is projected to lose a staggering $160 billion of growth over the next five years, according to research firm Ampere Analysis .

On November 2nd, AMC Theatres announced a 91% drop in revenues during the most recent earnings period, with losses hitting $906 million in just this quarter.

LOOP AND DRAGANFLY FILM BUBBLE POSITIONED TO DELIVER INDUSTRY-LEADING SOLUTION

Over the past several months, Loop Insights has successfully created, launched, and executed its Venue Bubble solution. Specifically, on December 1st, Loop announced Achieving 100% Success in Delivering The First-Ever Fully Integrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments . In that press release, Loop CEO Rob Anson stated:

“With the whole world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class.”

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology utilizes regular cameras to read vital signs such as Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, and Sp02. The technology can help screen for infectious conditions, including COVID-19. The technology has been deployed on Drones and in Kiosks, along with an initial mobile API that has been implemented with several pilot customers.

Loop CEO Rob Anson added, “The film industry has been an obvious major opportunity for our Venue Bubble solution and this first Film Bubble will provide a great showcase for our film industry solution, as well as, additional opportunities for travel, venue, and various healthcare applications we have been working on.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

