Aditxt Signs Distribution Agreement with Todos Medical Ltd. For AditxtScoreâ„¢ for COVID-19 Immune Monitoring Service

Service Availability is Expected in January 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) ( ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, and Todos Medical Ltd. ( TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement for AditxtScore™ for COVID-19, with planned availability in January 2021.

Todos Medical has secured the rights to distribute AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 to monitor immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Blood samples will be collected by Todos and/or its network of partners and sent to Aditxt’s CLIA accredited AditxtScore™ Center for processing.

Amro Albanna, Co-founder and CEO of Aditxt, commented, “This agreement marks a milestone for AditxtScore™ and Aditxt as a whole. Todos Medical is Aditxt’s first commercial customer for our proprietary AditxtScore™ immune monitoring platform and its first application, AditxtScore™ for COVID-19. As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines increases, the need to understand an individual’s immune profile to measure its effectiveness, increases as well. We look forward to working with the team at Todos and providing our innovative AditxtScore™ platform as a complement to the suite of testing solutions that they offer.”

Gerald Commissiong, President and CEO of Todos Medical, added, “After a thorough review of the immune-related COVID-19 testing market, we believe that Aditxt’s platform technology represents a unique multidimensional view of the immune system that will be critical to allow physicians and scientists to categorize immune responses to vaccines and therapeutic approaches for COVID-19 in order to determine which interventions to use for which patients in a personalized way. As vaccines for COVID-19 are rolled out, it is imperative that we evaluate patients’ immune status prior to and after vaccination, and track when immunity is gained and how long it might last with repeat immune testing. The AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 scoring system will initially include antibody and neutralizing antibodies, and will soon include T-cell and B-cell responses as well, which makes it the most comprehensive immune profiling tool for COVID-19 available in the market.”

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring biotechnology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming biotechnology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com and www.aditxtscore.com

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. ( TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

