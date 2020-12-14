ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|7-Dec-20
|41,444
|382.27
|15,842,609.72
|8-Dec-20
|43,551
|385.52
|16,789,718.81
|9-Dec-20
|38,994
|382.76
|14,925,262.72
|10-Dec-20
|45,464
|376.64
|17,123,694.17
|11-Dec-20
|47,000
|374.48
|17,600,415.24
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
