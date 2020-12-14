Biocept Provides Business Update

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve patient outcomes, announces that it has received more than 150,000 samples for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to date and has continued to report the vast majority of results to customers within 48 hours of receiving a sample. The Company also announces the successful relocation to its new corporate headquarters and molecular laboratory facility in San Diego.

"All clinical operations at the new facility are fully functioning, including our newly designed state-of-art CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. We are pleased with the smooth transition, and our ability to seamlessly continue serving physicians and patients with both oncology and COVID-19 testing," said Biocept CFO and SVP of Operations Tim Kennedy. "Our new facility was designed specifically to align with our commercial, development and administrative needs, with the bonus of an expected 20% annualized reduction in rent and other facility costs."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, please visit www.biocept.com.

