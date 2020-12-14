  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Oracle Recognized in Recently Released Gartner Reports

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:ORCL +0%

Oracle Autonomous Database scores highest in all Use Cases in 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases

Oracle named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems and placed furthest in vision

PR Newswire

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oracle announced that its Autonomous Database, released just two years ago, was recognized by Gartner in its recently published cloud database market reports. Oracle Autonomous Database scored highest in all four Use Cases in the 2020 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases" report. Additionally, Oracle is a Leader in the 2020 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems."

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Gartner defines Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) as a fully provider-managed public or private cloud software system that manages data in cloud storage. These database cloud management systems include specific optimization strategies designed for supporting traditional transactions and/or analytical processing covering specific use cases. Gartner also includes Oracle's unique Autonomous Database [email protected] offering in this Cloud DBMS research.

Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP) ranked highest in the 2020 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases" report in the following four Use Cases 1) traditional transactions, 2) augmented transaction processing, 3) operational intelligence, and 4) stream/event processing. Additionally, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW) ranked first in Operational Intelligence and second in the three other use cases in the 2020 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases" report.

"To us, this recognition from Gartner further validates the business and technology breakthroughs of Oracle Autonomous Database," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "With the enterprise-class, self-driving capabilities, and pay-per-use model of Autonomous Database, our customers are realizing data-driven business transformation and modernization while cutting costs to succeed during these challenging times."

Global organizations such as JASCI Software, MESTEC, OUTFRONT Media, Siemens Mobility, Sky Brasil, and TaylorMade Golf Co. are using Oracle Autonomous Database to transform their business.

As the industry's first and only self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database is optimized for transaction processing, data warehousing, and JSON document processing, runs natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and automatically provisions highly available databases, configures and tunes for specific workloads, and scales compute resources when needed. Oracle's unique converged database enables organizations to use one database versus many specialized databases for all of their workloads, decreasing complexity, cost and risk for customers. In addition to OCI, Oracle Autonomous Database is available in customers' data centers through Oracle Exadata [email protected] and Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected].

Download the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases and the Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases reports here.

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Oracle Cloud Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-recognized-in-recently-released-gartner-reports-301191538.html

SOURCE Oracle


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)