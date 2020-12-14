NioCorp Names Fernanda Fenga to its Board of Directors

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Fernanda Fenga to its Board of Directors.

A former senior executive at the world's largest producer of niobium, Companhia Brasileira Metalúrgica e Mineração ("CBMM"), Ms. Fenga currently serves as a senior advisor to mining companies in Brazil and in the U.S. Previously, she was Legal and Compliance Director at Somos Educação, Brazil's largest basic education company and one of the largest education groups in the world.

Ms. Fenga worked for more than nine years at CBMM, where she served as Corporate Superintendent. In that position, she managed the company's legal, compliance, investor relations, public affairs, and corporate risk management departments. She also played an integral role in some of CBMM's largest commercial transactions, two of which were valued at more than U.S.$1.9 billion each.

Prior to CBMM, she was Senior Manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where she advised clients on corporate restructuring, tax planning, transfer pricing, auditing, tax assessment reviews, and Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance.

A Certified Compliance & Ethic Professional – International Exam ("CCEP-I"), Ms. Fenga is a Brazilian lawyer and received her Master's Degree in Law at Fundação Getúlio Vargas – FGV and her LLM in Corporate Law at IBMEC. She also conducted post-graduate studies in tax law at IBET, completed the Harvard Business School's program for Risk Management for Corporate Leaders, and recently completed the IBGC ("Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa") studies for Board Members.

Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Ms. Fenga is a member of the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics ("SCCE") and the Brazilian Bar Association. She resides in Florianópolis, Brazil.

"We are very pleased to have Fernanda join NioCorp's Board and bring to the Company her in-depth knowledge of global niobium markets and her years of senior executive experience in corporate governance, legal, tax, risk management, and customer and investor relations," said Mark A. Smith, NioCorp CEO and Executive Chairman. "As a key player in several billion-dollar-plus commercial transactions in the niobium space, Fernanda will bring valuable experience and skillsets to NioCorp."

"I am also proud of the fact that NioCorp has been able to attract what I consider to be one of the most highly experienced and diverse Boards among U.S. critical minerals companies," Mr. Smith added.

"I am very bullish on the future of minerals like niobium and scandium," said Ms. Fenga. "I have been very impressed with the highly experienced management team NioCorp has assembled and with the 2019 Elk Creek Technical Report Feasibility Study, which reinforces that NioCorp has a very special and unique project. I look forward to joining the NioCorp team and to helping NioCorp realize its full potential as a global player in the niobium and critical minerals market."

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

