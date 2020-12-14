LiveXLive Expands Content Slate And Original Programming With Another Bluechip Franchise, The Inaugural Lockdown Awards, Exclusively Sponsored By Hyundai; Event Surpassed More Than 10 Million Livestream Views

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop-culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio and React Presents , hosted its "LiveXLive Presents: The Lockdown Awards" - honoring the best in quarantine content - on Friday, December 11, 2020.

THE INAUGURAL LOCKDOWN AWARDS, EXCLUSIVELY SPONSORED BY HYUNDAI; EVENT SURPASSED MORE THAN 10 MILLION LIVESTREAM VIEWS

Exclusively presented by Hyundai, more than 10 million users livestreamed the show with active fan interaction that exceeded 1 million. From launch to post show, more than 1 billion media and social impressions helped drive audiences around the world. Additionally, YouTube partnered with LiveXLive to distribute and promote the show across multiple YouTube channels including youtube.com/live and in product promotion for artists via search and on social @youtubemusic.

The success of the Lockdown Awards adds to the list of LiveXLive's original programing franchises, such as Livezone, Music Lives, Music LivesON, LiveXLive Presents and PodcastOne's family of podcasts and vodcasts, including Adam Carolla, Pitbull, Mike Tyson, Lady Gang, and more.

Fan favorite categories ranged from Quarantine Ditty featuring winner Charlie Puth to DJ D-Nice being awarded the MVP Award for Innovation and Creativity. Special real time voting category, Favorite Quaranteam, was won by global phenoms, BTS. Almost 2 million voted for their favorite moment, concert and unexpected collaboration during quarantine generating the exceptional streaming numbers.

Hosted by Trey Songz, presenters included Busta Rhymes , Meg Donnelly , Loren Gray , Tori Kelly , Kiiara , Alex Rose , among others. The show was broken down into 16 categories announced throughout the 2 hour show, which also included performances by Ally Brooke , Avenue Beat , Wiz Khalifa , Lauv and Conan Gray , Icona Pop and SOFI TUKKER , Joss Stone , Johnny Orlando , and Monsta X.

"The Lockdown Awards is another testament to the power of LiveXLive's livestreaming content that draws super fan collectives, organic social engagement and the desire for communities around the world to connect with artists they love. We are committed in 2021 to the creation of new and original content providing consumers worldwide not only with LiveXLive's streaming shows but podcasts and vodcasts, integrated merchandising and enhanced VIP superfan experiences. LiveXLive has broken year-to-date over 110 million livestreams, confirming that this platform is limitless and here to stay," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive.

Winners were determined by fans voting on LiveXLive at livexlive.com/TheLockdownAwards as well as Twitter submissions starting October 6, 2020.

Winners for each category are as follows:

A Quarantine Ditty: Favorite Quarantine Song



Charlie Puth – Untitled Quarantine Song



All the Feels: Favorite Song for the Soul



Restless Road & Kane Brown – Take Me Home, Pandora Live



Digital Chemistry: Favorite Duet



Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes – What A Wonderful World, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home



Musicians Not Playing Music



Cardi B – DIY Hair Mask



I Heart that Song: Favorite Cover



Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker – Misery Business



Mind = Blown: Favorite Use of Tech



Katy Perry – Tomorrowland Around the World



No Stage, No Problem: Favorite Outdoor Performance



Andrea Bocelli – Amazing Grace, Music for Hope



Room with a View: Favorite Creative Direction



Keith Urban – Higher Love , Global Citizen One World: Together At Home



Sights & Sounds: Most Like a Music Video



24kGoldn with Yungblud – City of Angels, The Yungblud Show



Stronger Together: Favorite Group / All-Star Performance



Andrea Bocelli , Celine Dion , John Legend, Lady Gaga, & Lang Lang – The Prayer, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home



The Best Fest: Favorite Virtual Festival



Lollapalooza 2020



The New New: Favorite New Music Series



Timbaland & Swizz Beatz – Versus



The Room Where It Happens: Favorite Home Performance



Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff – Brand New Funk



Way-Off Broadway: Favorite Musical Reunion



Pitch Perfect Cast / The Barden Bellas – Love on Top, Universal Pictures



Zoom Tune: Zoom Performance



SuperM – With You, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home



Favorite Quaranteam



BTS

DJ D-Nice was awarded, in a special category - The Lockdown MVP Award - for his live performances throughout the pandemic on Instagram drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers including celebrities like Oprah, Michelle Obama, political candidates and social influencers for evenings of dance, dialogue and community.

YouTube partnered with LiveXLive to distribute and promote the show across multiple YouTube channels including youtube.com/live and in product promotion for artists via search and on social.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 110 million times. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone, including Billie Eilish, Kygo, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, and Darius Rucker.

Cheat Links of Video and Photos:

Link here for DJ D-Nice Acceptance Speech

Link here for DJ Jazzy Jeff Acceptance Speech

Link here for snippet of Lauv & Conan Gray Performance

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #music lives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

The Rose Group

[email protected]

[email protected]

424-645-4620

LiveXLive IR Contact:

[email protected]

310-601-2500

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-expands-content-slate-and-original-programming-with-another-bluechip-franchise-the-inaugural-lockdown-awards-exclusively-sponsored-by-hyundai-event-surpassed-more-than-10-million-livestream-views-301191965.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.