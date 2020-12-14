  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kellogg'sÂ® Away From Home opens new, state of the art Menuvation Centerâ„¢ at Chicago's culinary innovation incubator, The Hatchery

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:K +0%

Chicago culinary heavy-hitter Chef Stephanie Izard joins Kellogg's Away From Home chefs at The Hatchery, sharing how innovation and collaboration keep chefs and operators ahead of consumer cravings

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's® Away From Home opened the doors to its Menuvation Center™ at The Hatchery, a food and beverage business incubator in the heart of Chicago. The Menuvation Center marks a major investment by Kellogg's Away From Home in culinary innovation and partnership with operators. It's like a science lab, kitchen and think tank all rolled into one.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company)

The Center will facilitate a close, collaborative partnership with Kellogg's Away From Home's culinary team to help operators create effective solutions that meet today's demand to keep menus fresh and on-trend. While at the Center, operators will have access to the proprietary iCrave Process™, providing a fluid combination of data-driven analysis, real-world insights, and imaginative thinking to create the next big thing for their menus.

Stephanie Izard, Chef and Owner of Girl & The Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra, Little Goat Diner, and Sugargoat in Chicago, joined Chef Matt Jost of the Kellogg's Away From Home culinary team at the Hatchery to discuss why innovation is essential to chefs and operators. Chef Izard is known for her innovative solutions, especially during the pandemic, such as the 'Girl and the Goatceries' meal kits that now ship nationally across the United States.

"As a working chef and business owner, I know how hard it can be to balance the daily demands of running a restaurant with the importance of thinking ahead and constantly innovating to keep your menu fresh," said Chef Stephanie Izard. "I applaud Kellogg's for offering this important resource to operators at such a pivotal time in our industry."

"The Menuvation Center offers operators an opportunity to closely partner with Kellogg's Away From Home, with a unique process that's rooted in operator, consumer, and culinary insights," said Shawn Busse, Director of R&D at Kellogg Company. "The Hatchery felt like a perfect fit for our Menuvation Center because of its reputation for being at the center of groundbreaking ideas in our industry. An incubator mentality matches the innovative spirit the Menuvation Center is all about."

The Menuvation Center and iCrave Process are supported by Kellogg's Away From Home's team of in-house chefs – Chef Oona Settembre, Chef Matt Jost, and Chef Heath Schecter. The team brings a collective 56 years of food industry experience and expertise. The culinary team is dedicated to finding solutions for each operator's menu needs, through data-based insights, close collaboration and the creativity only chefs can provide.

Learn more about the Menuvation Center here.

About Kellogg's Away From Home
The Away From Home division of the Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is dedicated to helping non-commercial and commercial foodservice operators stay ahead of consumer cravings. We activate our iconic brands in unique ways to help meet consumer demand and are devoted to working collaboratively with our customers and partners to help them win with the people they serve. Our beloved brands include MorningStar Farms®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. The Kellogg Company has long been committed to nurturing our communities and the planet. In doing so, we are also helping protect the long-term availability of the ingredients we use in our foods and the livelihoods of the people who grow them. For more information about Kellogg's Away From Home and our portfolio of products, please visit www.KelloggsAwayFromHome.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-away-from-home-opens-new-state-of-the-art-menuvation-center-at-chicagos-culinary-innovation-incubator-the-hatchery-301191657.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


