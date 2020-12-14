Broadridge Names Art Certosimo as LTX Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Art Certosimo has been appointed Chairman of the Board for LTX, a Broadridge company offering a new AI-driven digital trading platform for corporate bonds. Mr. Certosimo is a non-executive Chairman and will continue in his role as a senior advisor to the executive team at Broadridge Financial Solutions.

"I'm delighted to be appointed LTX Chairman to help improve liquidity and efficiency in the markets that I have been closely involved with for many years," said Mr. Certosimo. "Given Broadridge's position in fixed income post-trade processing and LTX's innovative approach to using powerful AI, I look forward to working with this talented team to take the bond market to the next level."

"Art is a recognized leader in the financial services industry with decades of experience driving major transformational initiatives and has been a huge asset as an advisor to Broadridge and the LTX team," said Chris Perry, Broadridge President. "In his new role, Art will help set LTX's strategic direction as we continue building a critical mass of buy-side and sell-side firms to improve liquidity and efficiency in the corporate bond market."

Mr. Certosimo brings over 35 years of international banking and capital markets experience to the team. He previously worked at BNY Mellon as Chief Executive Officer of Global Markets, leading the company's foreign exchange, capital markets and derivatives trading businesses worldwide. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Alternative, Broker-Dealer and Treasury Clearance Groups, where he played a major role in the 2001 9/11 recovery and the 2008 credit crisis. Before joining BNY Mellon in 1998, Mr. Certosimo served as principal of Morgan Stanley Asset Management. Prior to this, he was Vice President of the Chase Manhattan Bank's Global Investor Services group. He has served on a number of boards and committees dedicated to the financial services industry.

Vijay Mayadas, co-founder and former LTX Chairman, will take on the role of LTX Vice Chairman, in addition to his recent appointment at Broadridge as President of Capital Markets. Mr. Certosimo and Mr. Mayadas will be working with newly appointed LTX CEO and Co-Founder, Jim Toffey, to drive this next level of evolution of the corporate bond market.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $10 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

+ 1 516-472-5129

[email protected]

Media:

Tina Wadhwa

Broadridge Financial Solutions

+1 212-973-6164

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-names-art-certosimo-as-ltx-chairman-of-the-board-301191601.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.