Danaher announces leadership appointment

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that effective January 1, 2021, its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer L. Honeycutt to the position of Executive Vice President of Danaher Corporation, with responsibility for the Company's Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Leica Microsystems, Molecular Devices, Pall, Phenomenex, and SCIEX businesses. With this appointment, Ms. Honeycutt will become an executive officer of the Company.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Honeycutt, 51 years old, was a Vice President and Group Executive overseeing Pall, IDT, and the Danaher Life Sciences platform in China, and served as President of Pall. She previously served as President of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences from 2013 to 2016 and is also a longstanding member of Danaher's Diversity + Inclusion Council.

In her new role, Ms. Honeycutt will continue to report directly to Rainer M. Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Blair stated, "Jennifer's leadership has been an integral driver of the growth and success of Pall and our Life Sciences platform over the past several years. The combination of Jennifer's strong operational track record, innovative mindset and commitment to the Danaher Business System has enabled her to make a tremendous impact. Jennifer's twenty-year Danaher career exemplifies our Shared Purpose – Helping Realize Life's Potential – and we look forward to her continued successes and contributions in the years to come."

Ms. Honeycutt joined Danaher in 1999 via the acquisition of Hach and subsequently served in a series of progressively more responsible general management roles within Hach Ultra Analytics, Anderson Instrument Company and Linx Printing Technologies. Ms. Honeycutt started her career at Hach in 1991 as a research chemist. She earned B.A. degrees in Chemistry and French from Grinnell College and an MBA in Technology Management from the University of Denver.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of more than 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

