Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Manny Chirico To Its Board Of Directors

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:CAG +0.31%

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Manny Chirico to its board of directors, effective February 1, 2021. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 11 members.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

"We're most pleased to welcome Manny to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chairman, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Manny's deep experience building consumer brands, leading organizations and his strong emphasis on corporate culture and social responsibility."

Manny Chirico said, "I am honored to be joining the Conagra Brands board. The board of directors, management team, and all Conagra employees have done an incredible job building Conagra into an innovative, consumer-focused packaged food company and I look forward to contributing to Conagra's continued success in the years to come."

About Manny Chirico

Manny Chirico, 63, is an accomplished executive with an established track record of building shareholder value. Mr. Chirico is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PVH Corp., one of the world's most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world, with almost 40,000 associates and operating in 40 countries. PVH's iconic brands include Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, ARROW, Warner's and IZOD. He has served in multiple leadership roles with PVH during his more than 25 years with the company, serving as CEO since 2006 and Chairman since 2007. He will retire from his role as PVH's CEO on February 1, 2021. Prior to joining PVH, Mr. Chirico was a Partner with international accounting firm Ernst & Young, leading its Retail and Apparel Practice Group. He has served as a director of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. since 2003. Mr. Chirico earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting & Finance from Fordham University where he serves on the Board of Trustees.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

