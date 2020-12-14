Domino'sÂ® Commits More Than $9.6 Million to Frontline Worker Bonuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retails sales, announced this week that more than 11,500 company-owned store and supply chain hourly team members and drivers will receive a special bonus in December, an investment totaling more than $9.6 million. Eligible team members will earn up to $1,200 in bonus compensation.

Domino's previously paid a special bonus to frontline workers at its corporate stores and supply chain centers earlier this year, while also providing paid time off to its part-time, frontline team members impacted by COVID-19.

"We strive every day to uphold our values of doing the right thing and putting people first," said Domino's Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison. "We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members. This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people."

Throughout the summer, Domino's and its franchisees also conducted a "Feed the Need" program, in which they donated more than 10 million slices of pizza to first responders, frontline workers, and those in need in their communities, including hospital workers, doctors, nurses, and grocery store employees.

Domino's also previously announced that the Corporation and its franchisees were looking to hire an additional 30,000 people across the U.S. to meet demand and to provide opportunities for those who were affected by job loss as businesses closed.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $3.7 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 65% of sales in 2019 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

