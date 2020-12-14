GAN Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced the launch of its follow-on public offering of 5,200,000 ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 4,816,500 shares are proposed to be sold in the offering by GAN, and 383,500 shares are proposed to be sold in the offering by selling shareholders. GAN expects to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 780,000 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

GAN intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the cash portion of the purchase price payable to the shareholders of Vincent Group p.l.c. (“Coolbet”) pursuant to the previously announced Share Exchange Agreement (and subject to the terms and conditions thereof), and if any remaining for working capital and general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing activities, product development and capital expenditures.

B. Riley Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, or by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (703) 312-9580.

A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, nor may any portion of the purchase price be received, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the commencement and completion of the proposed follow-on public offering, its expectations with respect to granting the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares to cover over-allotments, the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, and the pending acquisition of Coolbet and the payment to the shareholders of Coolbet pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

