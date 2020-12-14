  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bionexus Gene Lab Corp to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th

December 14, 2020 | About: OTCM -2.43% BGLC -3.85%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionexus Gene Lab Corp (OTCMKTS: BGLC), based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, focused on Risk stratification of cancer, today announced that Dr. Stephen Ponnampalam, Chief Medical Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on December 17th.

DATE: Thursday, December 17th
TIME: 12:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Bionexus Gene Lab Corp.
Our company focuses on risk stratification of patients for various illnesses especially cancer. Risk stratification is based on the 'sentinel' principle. This principle is formulated based on the fact that there are subtle changes that occur when a cancer develops that cannot be detected by conventional methods. The tumor secretes substances that can be detected in blood. Thus the detection of these substances that include interleukins, growth factors and other molecules in blood is termed bloodomics. This is the early detection of mRNA in blood for various diseases including cancer, heart disease and mental illness and gives a molecular signature of the disease.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:
Bionexus Gene Lab Corp
Name: Dr. Stephen Ponnampalam
Title: Chief Medical Officer
Phone: +60 12562 6744
Email: [email protected] 
Life Sciences Investor Forum.com 
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

