Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch Presents USA Technologies' Brian Fischer and Brian Whitaker with Pros To Know Award

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that both Brian Fischer, vice president of Sales, and Brian Whitaker, senior director of Business Operations, were both named an "Industry Pros to Know" by Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com.

Mr. Fischer and Mr. Whitaker are individuals who are leading initiatives to help USA Technologies, its customers, as well as others in the industry overcome challenges and succeed in an ever-demanding marketplace. This award highlights, for both of them, their dedication to the growth of USA Technologies' business, as well as to innovation for the cashless payments and software services innovation for the unattended retail markets.

"We are thrilled to announce our annual Pros To Know award recipients," said Abby White, editor of Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com. "In a year when COVID-19 cast a dark cloud over the world, it's encouraging to acknowledge the individuals and teams in the convenience services industry who have overcome obstacles and driven innovation in challenging times."

USAT's vice president of sales, Brian Fischer, joined the Company through the acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems in 2017. He has served as an industry expert in the more than 13 years he has been in the vending industry. Mr. Fischer has an outstanding grasp on both strategic and tactical requirements of the sales role. He works hard at establishing and maintaining very strong relationships with his customers and is someone they trust. He has an innate understanding of the business and what is required of his team to build a successful sales channel and his insights on the industry are invaluable.

Brian Whitaker joined USAT in 2018, after spending more than 20 years with the Coca Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, in North Carolina. He began his career with the company as an on-premise route salesman, working his way up to Director of Vending. He truly understands the industry from both sides, which makes him invaluable to colleagues and customers alike. As Senior Director of Business Operations, Mr. Whitaker appreciates how important data is to an operator, particularly in the age of COVID. Throughout the pandemic, he has helped many USAT customers adapt and adjust successfully.

"I am very proud of the team we have here at USAT, they are some of the most dedicated professionals in this industry," said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, USA Technologies. "Both Brian Fischer and Brian Whitaker exemplify the type of employee that goes above and beyond every day, to ensure colleagues have what they need, and customers are happy and well cared for. I am delighted that the industry has recognized their success, hard work ethic, and professionalism. Congratulations to them both!"

The seventh annual Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com Pros to Know recognizes vending, micro market and office coffee service industry professionals who are leading initiatives to help prepare their company, organization and the industry for the significant challenges of today's business climate. This award highlights both individual and group achievements that promote industry innovation and future growth.

Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com's mission is to facilitate the success and growth of the vending, micro market and office coffee service (OCS) industry by reporting on industry issues and providing actionable insight, future trending and "hands-on" information regarding products, technology, industry and operations management.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

