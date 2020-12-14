New Found Announces Inclusion in the GDXJ

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce that is has been added to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ") pursuant to the GDXJ's Q4 rebalance, with the anticipated rebalancing to be complete by December 18, 2020.

"New Found's inclusion in the GDXJ is a milestone for the Company, reflecting successful execution of our exploration program at the Queensway Project in Central Newfoundland," said Craig Roberts, CEO of New Found. "The initial drilling from our 100,000 m program at Queensway has delivered some outstanding high-grade intervals over significant widths at both the Keats and Lotto Zones, separated by 2 km along the Appleton Fault Zone. This has significantly increased the Company's market visibility and liquidity, bringing additional trading flexibility and value to our investors."

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18 km from Gander International Airport. The Queensway Project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. With working capital of approximately C$65.5 million the Company is well financed for aggressive exploration with an initial planned drill program of 100,000 meters. New Found has a proven capital markets and mining team with major shareholders include Palisades Goldcorp (33%), Eric Sprott (18%), Novo Resources (11%), Rob McEwen (7%), other institutional ownership (8%), and management, directors and insiders (4%). Approximately 65% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares are subject to escrow or 180-day lock up agreements.

