American Public University System Honors Veterans with Expanded Support of Wreaths Across America

December 14, 2020 | About: NAS:APEI -0.25%

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Dec. 14, 2020

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its ongoing commitment to the active duty military and veterans communities, American Public University System (APUS) has expanded support of National Wreaths Across America Day this holiday season. APUS is increasing efforts by:

American Public University System honors active duty military and veterans communities with expanded support of Wreaths Across America.

  • Coordinating the delivery of over 43,300 wreaths in seven tractor-trailer trucks to 28 sites in six states across the United States;
  • Donating funds to an underserved veterans' cemetery, Killeen City Cemetery, in Killeen, Texas, near Ft. Hood;
  • Coordinating extensive volunteer efforts for over 300 American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU) students, faculty, staff and alumni at 10 cemeteries.

"This meaningful event allows us to pay our respects to those who have fought to preserve our freedom," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke.

Watch this video to see how APUS has supported the non-profit Wreaths Across America for nearly a decade: https://youtu.be/mRTLJ3SVA-g.

Rob Ahlers, President of MSR Transport Services and an AMU Ambassador, added, "We are honored to have teams driving that are so willing to put money and home-time aside to help ensure that the veterans buried across the country are not forgotten about this holiday season. We're proud to have seven driving teams delivering wreaths by travelling over 20,000 miles across the nation this year."

Over the past five years, roughly 2,800 APUS volunteers have participated in National Wreaths Across America Day, which this year takes place on Dec. 19. Last year, the AMU/MSR Transport WAA Honor Fleet drivers delivered nearly 6,200 wreaths to 15 cemeteries.

"Since becoming a national non-profit in 2007, Wreaths Across America has grown from one tractor trailer load of wreaths to Arlington to more than 600 loads of wreaths traveling to more than 2,500 participating locations this year," said Don Queeney, Director of Transportation, Wreaths Across America. "To accomplish this mission, we rely on the generosity of our partners who continue to grow with us year after year. American Public University System, in partnership with Rob Ahlers and his network of drivers, have stepped up to cover more cemeteries in New York, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Washington. We are grateful for their continued support."

To find a veterans cemetery near you to support visit: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/search.

As the top university nationwide for veterans using their GI Bill benefit (based on student enrollment data), APUS offers over 200 unique, service-minded online degree and certificate programs, affordable tuition, monthly class starts, a scholar-practitioner faculty, and has an ongoing commitment to veterans and military students since AMU was founded in 1991 by a former Marine Corps officer.

Supporting Resources

About American Public University System
A wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), American Public University System offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University and American Military University, the #1 provider of education to the U.S. military* and the top university nationwide for veterans using their GI Bill benefit** (based on student enrollment data). APUS is the recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award. Over 101,400 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's inclusive, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 DoD tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.
**Based on FY 2019 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

