Alfa Romeo Announces 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo

Handcrafted in Modena, Italy , the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo honors the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the brand's legendary mid-engine sports car

Inspired by the original, the limited-edition 4C features exclusive Rosso Villa d'Este tri-coat paint, gray-gold 5-hole alloy wheels and black-and-tobacco interior

In a first for 4C Spider, the 33 Stradale Tributo utilizes a red-finish carbon-fiber monocoque

Designed under the direction of Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo comes with commemorative badging, plaques and book

Available at select dealers, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo pricing starts at $79,995 U.S. MSRP, excluding destination

Alfa Romeo today unveiled the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo, inspired by the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the brand's legendary mid-engine sports car. Only 33 units of this limited-edition 4C Spider will be produced for North America.

"Since its introduction in 2014, the 4C has been a halo vehicle for Alfa Romeo, exciting enthusiasts around the world and spearheading the relaunch of the brand in North America," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo. "The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo is an instant Alfa Romeo classic that passes the torch to the next generation of iconic Alfa Romeo vehicles, including the upcoming Tonale PHEV crossover that will start production next year."

The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo comes exclusively in Rosso Villa d'Este tri-coat exterior color, with gray-gold 5-hole alloy wheels (18-inch front/19-inch rear) and composite sport seats covered in black Dinamica® suede and tobacco leather. Prominently displayed in the cockpit, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo features dedicated plaques on the dash, side sills and center console, the last of which is progressively numbered. Customers also get treated to a matching, numbered book designed by Centro Stile (Design Center) that chronicles the 4C's design concept, technology, materials and Modena assembly facility as well as the history of the 33 Stradale.

The 4C's racing pedigree is evident in its state-of-the-art Formula One-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis, presented for the first time in a red transparent finish. Further, much of the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo's equipment, previously optional, comes standard, including an Akrapovic dual-mode center-mounted exhaust, race-tuned suspension, bi-xenon headlamps, battery charger, car cover, suede/leather seats and carbon fiber halo, rear wing and Italian flag mirror caps. A similarly specified 4C Spider would carry an MSRP of thousands more. Completing the refined exterior treatment are new "Centro Stile Alfa Romeo" badges and available piano-black front air intake and rear diffuser.

The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo's advanced technologies include a 6-speed Alfa twin-clutch transmission and all-aluminum 1750cc turbocharged engine with direct-injection, dual intercoolers and variable-valve timing, producing 237 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Weighing less than 2,500 pounds, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo delivers an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 10.4 lb/hp, and achieves 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph. The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo marks the final production run of the 4C Spider for North America.

Customers interested in learning more or reserving a 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo can contact [email protected]

The 33 Stradale

The 1967 33 Stradale is an iconic Alfa Romeo that made its public debut at the Monza circuit on August 31, 1967, on the eve of the 1967 Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

Italian for "road-going," and boasting a top speed of 162 mph, the 33 Stradale was a hand-built Franco Scaglione-penned mid-engine exotic based on the Tipo 33 race car that won its class at the 1968 24 Hours of Daytona. To this day it represents a singular blend of leading-edge technology, racing mechanics and inspirational design, a fitting forebear to the 4C Spider. Only 18 chassis were ever produced, with most completed cars painted in Alfa's signature red, with gray-gold wheels and black-and-tobacco interior.

Alfa Romeo

Celebrating 110 years of heritage, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with unsurpassed 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds, respectively. Rounding out Alfa Romeo's world-class lineup is the handcrafted Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

