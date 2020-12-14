  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
3M's new silicone adhesive helps improve lives of patients using wearable medical devices needing longer wear

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:MMM +0.49%

New adhesive provides engineers confidence with increased tack without painful removal

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 14, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrylate and silicone have dominated the medical adhesive market for years. But the adhesives currently available require device engineers to choose between strength and wear duration, or comfort and pliability. To fill the gap in the market, 3M announced today the next generation of silicone adhesives, 3M™ Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Tapes. The first of its class is the 2480 3M™ Single Coated Medical Nonwoven Tape with Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive on Liner, featuring longer wear times, supporting heavier devices and offering more secure adhesion, while providing all the traditional benefits of 3M's base silicone adhesive portfolio.

2480 3M™ Single-Coated Medical Nonwoven Tape with Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive on Liner

"Medical devices are essential, and engineers need confidence their adhesive is strong enough to secure a heavier device for longer duration without causing trauma to the patient's skin upon removal," said Marcello Napol, Vice President of 3M Medical Device Solutions. "We leveraged 3M's 55+ years of skin adhesive know-how to push the envelope of silicone adhesives and create a new product that bridges this gap. The 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is the first of its kind to offer the repositionable, gentle properties of silicone and achieve up to a four-day wear time, supporting heavier, more complex devices."

The new 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive provides increased sheer performance, higher tack, stronger adhesion and longer-wear duration. The adhesive is repositionable, flexible and conformable to work well with various medical devices, including continuous glucose monitoring systems, wearable monitors, sleep and incontinence devices. It is strongly bonded to the backing to minimize residue on both skin and production equipment. The 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is compatible with ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization.

The new adhesive is part of a larger portfolio, with additional silicone adhesives to be introduced in 2021.

To learn more about 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive and 3M's other silicone adhesives, visit 3M.com/SiliconeScience. To get started on selecting the best adhesive for your application, go to FindMyAdhesive.com.

About 3M
At 3M (NYSE:NYSE:MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3ms-new-silicone-adhesive-helps-improve-lives-of-patients-using-wearable-medical-devices-needing-longer-wear-301191694.html

SOURCE 3M


