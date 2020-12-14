Lightwave Logic CEO Michael Lebby Elected to National Academy of Inventors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power,today announced that CEO Dr. Michael Lebby has been elected as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), an organization which supports and recognizes academic innovation.

The National Academy of Inventors announced on December 8, 2020 that 175 prolific inventors from across the world were elected to NAI Fellow status, inclusive of Dr. Lebby. The 2020 Fellow class collectively hold over 4,700 issued U.S. patents. Their collective body of research covers a range of scientific disciplines including biomedical engineering, computer engineering, materials science and physics.

"Michael has been a creative and prolific inventor throughout his career including his activities at Glynwdr University" said Dr. Fred Leonberger, Lightwave Logic Board Member and NAI Fellow. "This passion for advancement carries through Lightwave Logic as an organization, helping to enable the company to maintain a distinct competitive edge.

"At Lightwave Logic, we take inventing and patenting our technology seriously," said Dr. Lebby. "Not only does intellectual property protect our inventions, it also allows us freedom of manufacturing. This election to the National Academy of Inventors demonstrates the importance of our intellectual property-first approach. I am honored to be elected as a Fellow and look forward to my continued work alongside the brilliant team at Lightwave Logic as we seek to revolutionize the way data is transmitted."

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI works collaboratively with the USPTO and publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-ceo-michael-lebby-elected-to-national-academy-of-inventors-301191668.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.