  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Curaleaf Announces Participation Details for Cantor Fitzgerald & MKM Partners December Investor Conferences

December 14, 2020 | About: XCNQ:CURA +0.86% OTCPK:CURLF -0.29%

PR Newswire

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that management will be will be participating in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis MSO Summit on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 8:30 am ET and the MKM Partners - The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 8:30 am ET.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis MSO Summit on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 8:30 am ET
    Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a fireside chat.
  • MKM Partners - The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 8:30 am ET
    Joe Bayern, Curaleaf President and incoming CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat. Curaleaf management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings following the fireside chat.

Both Curaleaf fireside chat presentations will be webcast live. To access the presentation webcasts please visit the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 96 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-participation-details-for-cantor-fitzgerald--mkm-partners-december-investor-conferences-301191650.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)