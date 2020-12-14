BNY Mellon Wealth Management Announces Laura Kaplan as Market President in Miami, FL

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Laura Kaplan as Market President in Miami, FL where she leads the region's wealth management practice. In this role, she oversees the market's client strategists, wealth managers and support staff. She reports directly to Southeast President, Kent Moegerle.

Laura joins BNY Mellon from Bank of America Private Bank (formerly known as U.S. Trust), where she served as Managing Director and Senior Private Client Advisor responsible for managing high-net-worth families and their affiliated entities across the country. Prior roles include Managing Director for Deutsche Bank Private Bank, Market Manager for Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group, and Vice President of Global Relationships at Citigroup Latin America. Laura began her career as an Analyst for General Motors Treasury focused on the Asia-Pacific region.

"Laura's significant experience in wealth management, and her deep knowledge of the Southeast market, will be a great addition to our Florida team as we continue to grow our Active Wealth offer for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families," said Moegerle of BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Laura earned a B.A. in Economics and Mandarin from Wellesley College and a Master of International Business in Chinese and Finance from Darla Moore School of Business. She is a Board Member of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and Co-Chair of The Commonwealth Institute Florida, a non-profit devoted to the mentorship and advancement of women in leadership. She is a member of the International Women's Forum and a philanthropist.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $265 billion in total client assets, as of Sept. 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).

Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

