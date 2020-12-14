AdLarge Media And Nielsen Sign Renewal Agreement For Network Audio Measurement Of The ALM ROI Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that AdLarge has signed a renewal agreement with Nielsen audio. With this agreement, AdLarge continues its participation in RADAR, the only Nielsen audio service that provides commercial ratings and is the best available forecast of a network's audience delivery. AdLarge's RADAR-rated ALM ROI Network consistently ranks in the top five. As one of the largest networks in RADAR, it provides broad reach, while delivering in the top 50 markets.

"RADAR is the gold standard in network radio measurement. What sets it apart are the strict guidelines it requires from its subscribers, so they can provide agencies with highly accountable audience measurement," said Cathy Csukas, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AdLarge Media. "These are exactly the characteristics that make RADAR extremely valuable to advertisers and marketers as they make their purchasing decisions."

"AdLarge is an industry leader and a top independent audio sales network, and we are extremely pleased they have chosen to continue our relationship," said Bruce Supovitz, SVP/National Audio Services, Nielsen Audio. "We applaud AdLarge for continuing to be champions of audio advertising and investing in accountability and transparency for their advertisers and marketers."

RADAR radio networks provide Nielsen with commercial clearance records from thousands of affiliated radio stations, which are merged with listening information from a database of almost 400,000 respondents. This added accountability allows RADAR to provide the best available forecast of a network's future audience delivery and a high standard of reliable metrics for buying network radio.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

About AdLarge

AdLarge Media is the leading independent audio ad sales network in the industry, specializing in lifestyle-driven audio environments across podcasts, streaming, AM/FM, and on-demand. The diverse portfolio at AdLarge reaches 207 million weekly listeners across 5,000 radio stations and generates over 45 million downloads per month across digital platforms. Since starting in 2011, AdLarge founders Cathy Csukas and Gary Schonfeld have overseen significant expansion, which led to the creation of their digital portfolio, cabana. AdLarge has a presence across the country - team up with them from anywhere atadlarge.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adlarge-media-and-nielsen-sign-renewal-agreement-for-network-audio-measurement-of-the-alm-roi-network-301192216.html

SOURCE Nielsen