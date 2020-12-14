GreenPower Delivers Its First All-Electric EV Star Cargo Plus to the City of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emissions electric powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced today the delivery of its first EV Star Cargo Plus to the City of Vancouver.

The City of Vancouver has a Greenest City Action Plan and has adopted a Climate Emergency Action Plan to reduce carbon pollution by 50% by 2030. GreenPower's zero emissions EV Star Cargo Plus replaces a traditional fossil fuel powered panel truck as part of the City's broader strategy to electrify its fleet of vehicles. The EV Star Cargo Plus is equipped with a 730 kilogram liftgate, rolling door, a cube with an interior height of over two meters and payload of over two metric tons.

Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower commented, "This represents the first delivery of an EV Star Cargo Plus leveraging GreenPower's uniquely designed EV Star Platform, which has been independently tested for a range of over 240 kilometers on a single charge. The flexibility of our platform, combined with the fact that GreenPower has over 100 EV Stars currently on the road, leaves the Company in a very advantageous position to scale and meet the rapidly evolving needs of numerous markets." Atkinson concluded, "We are proud to be helping the City of Vancouver in achieving the goal of reducing its reliance on fossil fuels."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

