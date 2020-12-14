Selective Insurance Celebrates Holiday Season With Week Of Giving Supporting Nonprofits

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America, the lead insurance company of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), today commenced a Week of Giving campaign to spur charitable giving, build awareness and garner excitement around the holiday season. Beginning with an in-kind donation of 400 laptops to Kids in Need Foundation to help bridge the Digital Divide, Selective will highlight a different cause and charity each day between Monday, December 14 and Friday, December 18. This includes a separate donation from the Selective Insurance Group Foundation ("Foundation") of up to $60,000 that will match contributions from Selective employees and independent insurance agency partners, and recognize support from customers and the general public, for causes or organizations that foster goodwill across the country.

"Selective's Week of Giving is designed to inspire our employees, agency partners, and customers to engage with causes and charities making a meaningful difference in our communities. Through our insurance coverages, we make the world a safer place – but through our charity, we can make the world a better place," said John Marchioni, President and CEO, Selective Insurance. "We think it is appropriate to end 2020 with a collective effort that includes a week of daily donations that amplifies others' generosity and increases awareness of charitable causes. When we give together, we make an even larger impact."

A Week of Giving

Selective is kicking off its Week of Giving with an in-kind donation of 400 laptop computers to Kids In Need Foundation for under-resourced students. Kids In Need Foundation believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity to a quality education. By partnering with under-resourced teachers and students, with a focus on schools with an enrollment of 70% or more participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Kids In Need Foundation provides the support needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. The laptops will be cleaned, refurbished, and distributed to students to aid in online learning.

"The Digital Divide is a systemic issue in education that has been magnified as a result of the global pandemic. With varying learning environments, access to the equipment and connectivity is a necessity for students to continue their education," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. "We are grateful for Selective Insurance's donation as 400 students will now be better prepared for remote learning as we look ahead to the second semester."

Selective will also support the following non-profit organizations through donations, raising awareness for their causes, and encouraging employees, independent insurance agents and customers to get involved:

The Foundation will donate $5,000 to each organization, totaling $20,000. In addition, Selective is inviting its followers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to get involved and help spread the word about each organization's mission. For every "share" of Selective's Week of Giving social media posts, the Foundation will donate $5 to the organization, up to an additional $5,000 per organization.

Doubling the Impact of Individuals' Donations

Selective will leverage its Matching Gifts Program to maximize employees' and independent insurance agency partners' generosity during the Week of Giving. Donations made between $50-$500 to eligible 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $20,000, to help the donations go further.

For more information about Selective's Week of Giving, please visit: https://www.selective.com/about-selective/corporate-social-responsibility/selective-foundation

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" in 2019 by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-insurance-celebrates-holiday-season-with-week-of-giving-supporting-nonprofits-301192053.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.