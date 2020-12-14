  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marvell Added to NASDAQ-100 Index

December 14, 2020 | About: NAS:MRVL +2.86%

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leading provider of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that the company has been added to the NASDAQ-100 Index®, effective at the beginning of trading on Monday, December 21, 2020. Shares of Marvell will be included in the NASDAQ-100 Index Tracking Stock®.

"Joining the NASDAQ-100 Index is recognition of Marvell's strength and future growth opportunities," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell. "This is an important milestone in the transformation journey we have been on over the past four and half years, and I want to thank and credit our dedicated Marvell employees. Their customer-focused innovation and strong execution have enabled Marvell to become one of the semiconductor industry's leading suppliers to the data infrastructure market."

The NASDAQ-100 Index is the world's premier large-cap growth index. It includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ based on market capitalization. Featuring some of the world's most iconic and innovative companies, the index today defines modern day industrials.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

