AllianceBernstein Closes Inaugural Transaction for CLO Management Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") (NYSE: AB), a leading global investment manager, today announced the closing of AB BSL CLO I, a $405.4 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) with Morgan Stanley acting as lead arranger. This marks the inaugural CLO for the firm's broadly syndicated loan and CLO management business established in 2019 and led by Scott Macklin, and initially funded with investments from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company.

"We are delighted by the positive response to the transaction from a wide range of institutional investors and the continued relationship with Equitable. The quality of execution reflects confidence in the firm's long-tenured leveraged finance platform," said Gershon Distenfeld, Co-Head of Fixed Income and Director of Credit at AB. "We look forward to our continued growth in this market and delivering strong results for our clients over the coming years."

The firm's middle market direct lending platform, AB Private Credit Investors, has issued nine CLO transactions since 2016 totaling $3.1 billion.

