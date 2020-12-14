  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

AllianceBernstein Closes Inaugural Transaction for CLO Management Business

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:AB -0.01%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") (NYSE: AB), a leading global investment manager, today announced the closing of AB BSL CLO I, a $405.4 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) with Morgan Stanley acting as lead arranger. This marks the inaugural CLO for the firm's broadly syndicated loan and CLO management business established in 2019 and led by Scott Macklin, and initially funded with investments from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company.

"We are delighted by the positive response to the transaction from a wide range of institutional investors and the continued relationship with Equitable. The quality of execution reflects confidence in the firm's long-tenured leveraged finance platform," said Gershon Distenfeld, Co-Head of Fixed Income and Director of Credit at AB. "We look forward to our continued growth in this market and delivering strong results for our clients over the coming years."

The firm's middle market direct lending platform, AB Private Credit Investors, has issued nine CLO transactions since 2016 totaling $3.1 billion.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2020, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closes-inaugural-transaction-for-clo-management-business-301191743.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)