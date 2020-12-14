Wynn Las Vegas Introduces New Customer Loyalty Program 'Wynn Rewards'

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) announces its debut of Wynn Rewards, its new customer loyalty card, on December 21, 2020. The program offers the finest rewards at the world's largest Five-Star resort, presenting members with an unmatched level of personalized offers and experiences. Wynn Rewards will supplant Wynn's existing Red Card loyalty program, with current Red Card members automatically enrolled in Wynn Rewards. The program launched at Encore Boston Harbor earlier this year.

"Without exception, the benefits that Wynn Rewards can unlock at Wynn Las Vegas are second-to-none," said Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas. "We invite our guests to take advantage of the most comprehensive rewards program Wynn has ever created, and experience the best luxuries our resort has to offer."

Wynn Rewards includes three member tiers: Red, Platinum, and Black. New members can sign up for free starting at the Red tier, which offers special pricing on hotel accommodations, invitations to events and promotions, and the ability to earn slot points for FREECREDIT towards free slot play. In addition, Wynn Rewards members can now earn COMPDOLLARS while playing table games and slot machines that can be redeemed for a wide selection of the resort's Five-Star amenities, including hotel rooms, spa and salon treatments, fine dining, golf, and more.

The mid-level Platinum tier features a 20% bonus on slot points earned for FREECREDIT, and greater access to Wynn Rewards member experiences including spa credits, complimentary Wynn Master Classes, and priority slot service. At the premium Black tier, members receive a 30% bonus on slot points earned for FREECREDIT, maximum privileges and access to the resort's fine dining and entertainment options, unique in-room amenities, invitations to Wynn-hosted VIP guest experiences, and several additional elite rewards.

For more information on Wynn Rewards and to register, please visit www.WynnLasVegas.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space (including a 430,000 square foot expansion that opened in February 2020), approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com, or follow on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

