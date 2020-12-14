Amazon Halo Now Available for John Hancock Vitality Members

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC

The latest advance in John Hancock's commitment to offering customers the most innovative tools to help them live longer, healthier lives

SEATTLE and BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock, the U.S. division of Toronto-based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced Amazon Halo is now available and will become the featured, complimentary wearable in the John Hancock Vitality Program. Adding Amazon Halo with three years of Halo membership to the lineup of Vitality benefits will give eligible life insurance customers a new choice in wearable devices as well as access to the latest advances in personal health technology, helping them better understand the connections between their activity, sleep and other daily behaviors, and their overall health and wellness.*

John Hancock is the first life insurer to collaborate with Amazon Halo, as part of Amazon's latest venture into the health and wellness space. By integrating the Halo service into the Vitality program, John Hancock is building on its longstanding commitment to helping Americans live longer, healthier lives while providing the peace of mind that comes with owning a life insurance policy. An overarching goal is to continuously enhance the Vitality program with new features and benefits customers can choose from to create a personalized, engaging experience.

"With health and longevity more top of mind this year than ever before, it is imperative we continue to be a leader in pairing the protection of life insurance with tools and resources that can help our customers better understand, maintain and improve their overall health," says Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. "Since the launch of John Hancock Vitality in 2015, we've strategically aligned with companies, like Amazon, who share our belief in the importance of overall well-being and can empower our customers through their innovations in personal health technology."

The Amazon Halo service is powered by a mobile app that provides insights into traditional metrics as well as new-to-world features to enable customers to build healthier habits. The accompanying Amazon Halo Band is a comfortable, stylish wristband that quietly measures things like activity, heart rate, and sleep to provide insights into your individual health via the Halo app.

John Hancock Vitality customers who choose Halo as their complimentary device, or who purchase one on their own, can sync Halo with their Vitality account to earn Vitality Points in a variety of ways, including:

Meeting step count or target heart rate thresholds

Earning a Sleep Score that indicates a good night's sleep

Completing any of the more than 100 Amazon Halo labs — workouts, meditations, and challenges that allow users to discover what works for them individually, developed by experts from some of the world's leading health and wellness brands and research institutions

The Halo integration is the latest step in a growing collaboration with Amazon. John Hancock Vitality customers can also earn Amazon gift cards,** and for those who reach the highest levels of Vitality engagement, an Amazon Prime membership.*** Over time, Amazon and John Hancock, together with Manulife, will explore additional opportunities to expand their strategic relationship.

Learn more about John Hancock Vitality and Amazon Halo here.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) as of September 30, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and companies around the world. More than 20 million people in 26 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit https://vitality.international/.

*The complimentary Amazon Halo device and three-year Halo membership are only available to new Vitality PLUS Members and are not available with policies issued in New York, Puerto Rico and Guam. At the end of the complimentary Amazon Halo health and wellness membership, charges will apply automatically to the credit card on file with Amazon.com unless the membership is opted out of. Amazon Halo allows Vitality members to earn Vitality Points for physical activity, Halo Sleep and Halo Labs. The Amazon Halo health and wellness membership is required in order to earn Vitality Points for Halo Sleep and the full suite of Halo Labs. Other features of Halo are not eligible for Vitality Points with the Vitality Program. Vitality Points for Halo Sleep and Labs are not currently available in New York. Amazon and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

**Amazon.com gift cards are not available in New York. In New York, entertainment, shopping, and travel rewards are not available and are replaced by healthy living and active lifestyle rewards.

***Amazon Prime membership available to Vitality PLUS members who have reached Platinum Status for three consecutive program years. Amazon gift cards and the Amazon Prime benefit are not available in New York.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

