Seabourn Announces Updated 7-Day Itineraries And Schedule Changes To 2021 Alaska And British Columbia Season

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, has announced updated itineraries and schedule changes to its 2021 Alaska and British Columbia season between May and September 2021 on Seabourn Odyssey. The entire season will now consist of 18 seven-day voyages between Vancouver, Canada, and Juneau, Alaska, taking guests to the region's most popular destinations, as well as hidden gems along the Inside Passage rarely visited by most cruise lines.

Seabourn revised the itineraries to operate on a seven-day basis to meet the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for sailings with U.S. port calls. To accomplish this, the line has changed its deployment to rotating seven-day north and southbound itineraries operating from Vancouver, British Columbia and Juneau, AK. A number of these voyages will feature the incredible Glacier Bay experience as Seabourn is one of the only ultra-luxury brands with permits to explore Glacier Bay.

"We're dedicated to delivering an authentic ultra-luxury experience in one of the most spectacular regions in the world, including remote, pristine ports that are difficult to access if you're not coming by Seabourn-sized ships," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "At the same time, we are committed to meeting the CDC's requirements to return to service and bring guests back to our ships in a safe and healthy model."

Seabourn's newly revised itineraries for its 2021 Alaska and British Columbia season will feature voyages carefully curated to provide guests with an in-depth and enriching experience in "The Great Land." Each week-long cruise will include spectacular glacier experiences in places like Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier or Tracy/Endicott Arm. Voyages also include the popular Ventures by Seabourn program of expedition-style experiences led by the onboard expedition team. More information on the line's Alaska season is available on Seabourn's website.

The updated Alaska and British Columbia season will re-open for booking on the following dates:

Open for sale now:

Seven-day "Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage" - Vancouver to Juneau . Departure dates: May 28 , August 6 and 20, 2021

to . Seven-day "Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage" - Juneau to Vancouver . Departure dates: July 30 , August 13, 2021

New Voyages open for sale on January 2, 2021:

Seven-day "Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage" - Juneau to Vancouver . Departure dates: June 4 and 18; July 16 ; August 27 ; and September 10, 2021

to . Seven-day "Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage" - Vancouver to Juneau . Departure dates: June 11 ; July 9 and 23, and September 3, 2021

to . Seven-day "Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside Passage" - Juneau to Vancouver . Departure date: September 10, 2021

As a result of the deployment changes, Seabourn's revised 2021 Alaska and British Columbia season will begin on May 28, 2021, and therefore, the line has canceled two voyages: the Pacific Coastal sailing scheduled for May 15, 2021 and the Alaska voyage that was set to depart May 21, 2021.

Seabourn will be communicating changes and specific details to guests and their travel advisors on the affected voyages.

Seabourn is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health experts in response to COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials or on our website. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety protocols, and CDC Travel Advisories.

