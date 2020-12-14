Immunovia publishes link to Webinar No. 3 on IMMrayâ„¢ PanCan-d: Verification Study and Clinical Use

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today published the link to the company's third webinar in a series on IMMray™ PanCan-d, Immunovia's test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The webinar will cover the IMMray™ PanCan-d verification study results and its clinical use, including feedback from experts in pancreatic cancer and pancreatic diseases.

Event Details:

Webinar No. 3 in Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d Webinar Series: Verification Study and Clinical Use

Date and Time: December 17, 2020 at 15:00 CET

Moderator for the webinar: CEO Patrik Dahlen

Presenters: Thomas King, MD, PhD; Linda Mellby, PhD, VP R&D; and Laura Chirica, CCO, PhD, Immunovia



The Immunovia team will host a live Q&A session immediately following the webinar.

Link to live stream: https://financialhearings.com/event/13559

Following the webinar, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website: www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.



The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

