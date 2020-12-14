Appian Supports Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Appian in AWS Marketplace. As a participant in the launch, Appian is among the first low-code platform vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience.

With professional services from Appian available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles. Appian will initially offer Appian Certification and Assessment for Insurance services. The Certification allows teams and individuals to learn Appian or refine their skills. The Assessment helps customers identify the right Appian projects to quickly deliver the most value.

"Fast and powerful process automation is what enables companies to thrive during times of change and uncertainty," said Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez Senior Vice President, Customer Success at Appian. "Making Appian professional services available in AWS Marketplace alongside our solutions like Workforce Safety for COVID response makes it easier than ever for organizations to get the value of low-code automation."

The Appian Low-Code Automation Platform is designed to enable enterprises to build applications up to 20x faster than traditional code. By providing a single interface that unifies data, process, people and the digital workforce, Appian helps organizations improve digital innovation and optimize business outcomes. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

