New Wave: N2 Logics Acquires Bloom Botanics E-commerce Platform - One of Europe's Leading Nutraceuticals Online Superstore for CBD and Mushroom Blend Products

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - N2 Logics Inc. in a joint venture with New Wave Holdings Ltd. – NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, has announced that N2 Logics Inc. ("N2"), an entity that New Wave owns a significant interest in, has acquired one of Europe's leading CBD and nutraceuticals online superstore distributing various health & wellness products

Daniel Fox, CEO New Wave Holdings comments, "healthier and more natural plant based health and wellness products are continuing to grow in importance in today's society. Our goal is to distribute and provide consumers access to products that improve human functionality and performance. With N2's leading ecommerce strategy, we expect continue to generate significant high margin online growth starting in Europe then quickly expanding into North America and the rest of the world."

Bloom Botanics E-commerce platform is one of Europe's leading CBD online superstore and complex mushroom blends provider and looking to become a global leader in the mental health and wellness space. This is done by focusing on transparency and consumer education: specifically, using standardised measurements of strength and efficacy and being completely transparent about our CBD products and mushroom blends. Bloom Botanics is also committed to stocking only trustworthy lab-tested products which are fully compliant with "Novel Food" regulations.

The E-commerce strategy will be managed by N2 Logics Inc. N2's principals possess industry leading knowledge of nutraceuticals and have a proven track record of producing state of the art innovative E-commerce platforms and experiences. With their professionalism and passion, they understand the needs of consumers interested in natural health -boosting products.

With access to over 1,500 SKUs thanks to an exclusive dropship deal, Bloom Botanics has become Europe's consumers' go-to source for nutraceuticals and it's platform and ecommerce model will enable us to continue to expand it's already impressive portfolio of brand and wellness product offerings quickly and effectively.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning CBD, mushroom based and psychedelic sectors and support for adaptive and progressive mental health products and therapies. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active non-psychoactive based psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases. New Wave also contains various plant based organic health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions by leveraging a high margin business model.

The N2 team brings over 10 years of experience in the field of online E-commerce and digital marketing, they utilize established and true methodologies to attract high quality traffic online through lead generation and conversion optimization. Based on the current digital marketing needs, they focus on world class tactics and digital optimization to provide return on investments. Uniquely positioned with New Wave, N2 will have the ability to grow globally while developing and discovery various products within the industry.

Bloom Botanics a highly innovative E-commerce platform that was formed when a collective of E-commerce experts from the UK, Ireland and the North American Cannabis and Cannabis Accessory industry realised there was a significant opportunity to create Bloom Botanics to carry an impressive range of various of CBD and mushroom based products and continue to aggressively increase its presence in this space from a product and geographical basis. The Bloom Botanics team currently consists of industry experts from 6 different European countries and will be looking to expand that team and its expertise moving forward.

