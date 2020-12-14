Resmed Inc (RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sold $527,650 of Shares

CFO of Resmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett Sandercock (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of RMD on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $211.06 a share. The total sale was $527,650.

ResMed Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It develops and distributes medical products for treating and diagnosing respiratory disorders. ResMed Inc has a market cap of $30.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $207.730000 with a P/E ratio of 44.58 and P/S ratio of 10.01. The dividend yield of ResMed Inc stocks is 0.74%. ResMed Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ResMed Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ResMed Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of RMD stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $211.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of RMD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $211. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Administrative Officer David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of RMD stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $208.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.

President, SaaS Business Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of RMD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $210.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

President, Sleep Business James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of RMD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $210.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

President and COO ResMed Inc. Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of RMD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $211. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

