Burney Co Buys Workday Inc, Zillow Group Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Accenture PLC

Investment company Burney Co (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, Zillow Group Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Ally Financial Inc, Match Group Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Accenture PLC, Target Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burney Co. As of 2020Q3, Burney Co owns 498 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WDAY, ZG, MTCH, BERY, KTB, CC, PPC, TWTR, BGS, TPX, VOYA, AMWD, FBC, LKQ, KHC, DENN, FTV, NXST, SCS, LNC, CCEP, VRTX, TTWO, MLHR, VEA, CFG, PATK, NWL, MTZ, MU, NNI, KLAC, VCR, ONEQ, IEMG, IEFA, AEP, YUMC, CRS, HBAN, JD, DLX, NVS, EXR, SJM, ZBH, ISRG,

GD, ALLY, INGR, SYF, VMW, POR, AMZN, QLYS, PRAH, REGI, LMT, FFIV, CORT, UGI, PANW, CSL, EA, NFLX, GPI, SUPN, SNBR, BSV, MMM, ACCO, CVA, EPC, MTB, AMN, MTOR, AZO, CIEN, EXEL, LAMR, MET, MIDD, URI, HBI, AVGO, ANET, AMP, C, BPOP, GLPI, BHF, BIIB, CVS, CAH, CNP, GIS, LEN, SLGN, UNM, WDR, CSIQ, USCR, PLD, AKAM, CACI, CI, UFS, FNF, HIG, MFC, MCD, MDT, MOH, MOG.A, ORI, PFE, QCOM, TD, TSN, TSLA, HII, FB, AGG, BND, SPYV, VGT, VOO, ASML, MO, AMT, CL, ED, DD, DUK, EW, HWC, HSY, HON, ITT, MRK, PFG, WRK, SAP, SPXC, SYY, TKR, ET, QSR, SHOP, EEM, GLD, IJH, IVW, SLYG, SLYV, SPYG, Reduced Positions: MA, VRSK, ACN, TGT, KMB, AAPL, FIBK, BRC, PPG, CMCSA, MGRC, T, IBM, PPL, RJF, VZ, IWM, DISCA, FDS, NUE, DFS, ECPG, UNP, RTX, TXN, MSM, ADBE, VLO, DIS, BK, ORCL, UNH, MPC, AMAT, CSCO, CNO, WAT, TMHC, DOX, DOV, EXC, JCOM, JLL, KR, MSFT, PSB, WMT, SPY, ABC, BP, BMY, CTXS, LHX, EHC, LRCX, LOW, MCK, NVR, PEP, RSG, RIO, UHS, PSX, AFG, BRK.B, COF, LLY, EMR, XOM, GOOGL, MTD, NWE, PHM, SHOO, TJX, VRSN, JPS, HPS, RGA, HCA, BLMN, ABBV, OTIS, AME, AMGN, AIZ, CBRE, CSGS, CVX, CMI, DE, EMN, FICO, HELE, INTC, MDC, OMC, PH, PG, PWR, RS, ROST, SNA, TRV, SU, VAR, RQI, IGR, DAL, FAF, LYB, ALSN, CARR, VBR, AFL, AEE, ANSS, ARW, ADSK, ADP, BAC, BAX, BDX, BA, CAT, CHKP, CTSH, STZ, COST, DRI, DLB, ETN, ETR, FISV, GATX, GILD, GPN, HST, ITW, JPM, JKHY, JNJ, MKSI, MAR, MTH, NEU, NKE, OTEX, PCAR, PVH, BKNG, PRU, SHW, SO, LUV, STLD, SLF, TXT, TTC, WRB, ANTM, WOR, YUM, EBAY, JAZZ, DISCK, IVR, DG, ICLR, ENVA, SOXL, VIS, VNQ, VUG, ABT, AYI, A, ALK, AEL, APOG, ABR, AVY, BLL, OZK, BYD, BRKR, CBRL, CF, CPB, CE, CNC, FIS, CHS, CLX, CMC, CAG, CNMD, COP, DECK, D, ETFC, EPD, NEE, FDX, FHN, F, GE, GPC, GSK, HAS, HLF, HPQ, HXL, HRC, HUM, IMO, TT, IP, JCI, LH, LSTR, MKC, MS, MSI, NHI, NPK, NSC, NOC, OKE, PAYX, PGR, REGN, RF, ROK, RCL, CRM, SAFM, STX, SEE, SFNC, SWK, SBUX, STT, SF, SYK, NLOK, TOL, TSCO, UNF, UPS, UTHR, WBA, WFC, WHR, BR, TEL, SEM, WD, GOOG, MIK, PYPL, HPE, LVGO, IVV, IWF, PFF, PGX, VB, VBK, VTV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 891,285 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,185 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,450 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 76,904 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 406,870 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7%

Burney Co initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $223.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,022 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $136.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,388 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 58,486 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 123,094 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $20.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 230,117 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 225,103 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 367.43%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $153.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 64,272 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 321.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 339,404 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 295.70%. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 96,116 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 824.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 186,092 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co added to a holding in VMware Inc by 199.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,443 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 1078.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 77,809 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Burney Co sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22.

Burney Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45.

Burney Co reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.52%. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Burney Co still held 36,222 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co reduced to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 74.17%. The sale prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $195.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Burney Co still held 14,916 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 37.26%. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Burney Co still held 52,153 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 54.83%. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $171.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Burney Co still held 44,621 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 57.55%. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $136.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Burney Co still held 31,643 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Burney Co reduced to a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc by 85.73%. The sale prices were between $27.4 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Burney Co still held 28,575 shares as of 2020-09-30.