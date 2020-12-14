  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) CEO Gerard J Michel Bought $99,375 of Shares

December 14, 2020 | About: DCTH -1.18%

CEO of Delcath Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerard J Michel (insider trades) bought 7,500 shares of DCTH on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $13.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $99,375.

Delcath Systems Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of CHEMOSAT/Melphalan/HDS. The company focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Delcath Systems Inc has a market cap of $63.180 million; its shares were traded at around $15.350000 with a P/E ratio of 0.21 and P/S ratio of 1.28. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Delcath Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Gerard J Michel bought 7,500 shares of DCTH stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $13.25. The price of the stock has increased by 15.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO John Purpura bought 1,600 shares of DCTH stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $12.68. The price of the stock has increased by 21.06% since.
  • Director Steven A J Salamon bought 2,500 shares of DCTH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $12.11. The price of the stock has increased by 26.75% since.
  • Director Advisors, Inc. Rosalind bought 2,500 shares of DCTH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $12.11. The price of the stock has increased by 26.75% since.
  • Director Gil Aharon bought 2,000 shares of DCTH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 27.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DCTH, click here

.

